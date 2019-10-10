VIDEO: Watch Hailee Steinfeld Talk About Matchmaking on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Hailee Steinfeld addresses some rumors, including how she's responsible for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' marriage, gives an update about her new music and reveals how she got Wiz Khalifa to co-star in her series, Dickinson.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Watch Hailee Steinfeld Talk About Matchmaking on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action
  • VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA