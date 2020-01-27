VIDEO: Watch Duo Transcend Perform on THE ELLEN SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 27, 2020  

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" contestants Duo Transcend performed a gravity-defying trapeze routine that will have you on the edge of your seat!

Watch the performance on "The Ellen Show" below.

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



