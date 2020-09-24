VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Michelle Obama
The former First Lady talks about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy.
Conan is joined by former First Lady Michelle Obama to talk about what it's like to quarantine with the Obama's, what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy means to her, and the importance of voting in every election.
Watch the clip from "Conan" below!
PLUS: Conan and Mrs. Obama surprise a group of young "When We All Vote" volunteers.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch a Documentary Short About the Making of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Featuring Zachary Quinto, Jim Parsons, and More!
- VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Name Appears in More Comprehensive EMMYS 'IN MEMORIAM' Video
- Exclusive: Judy Kuhn Performs 'Someone Else's Story' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Watch the New Official Trailer for DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA on HBO