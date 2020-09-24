VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Michelle Obama

The former First Lady talks about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy.

Conan is joined by former First Lady Michelle Obama to talk about what it's like to quarantine with the Obama's, what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy means to her, and the importance of voting in every election.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

PLUS: Conan and Mrs. Obama surprise a group of young "When We All Vote" volunteers.

