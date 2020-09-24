Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Michelle Obama

Article Pixel

The former First Lady talks about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Conan is joined by former First Lady Michelle Obama to talk about what it's like to quarantine with the Obama's, what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy means to her, and the importance of voting in every election.

Watch the clip from "Conan" below!

PLUS: Conan and Mrs. Obama surprise a group of young "When We All Vote" volunteers.

VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Michelle Obama
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You