VIDEO: Watch Conan O'Brien's Full Interview With Judd Apatow

Judd reminisces with Conan about their last live performance, vents about Leslie Mann's poor binge-watching etiquette, and remembers the time he went to see Garry Shandling's therapist. PLUS: Conan expresses concern over Judd's hoarding issue.

Judd Apatow is the mastermind behind television shows such as Undeclared, Freaks and Geeks, and Girls. His work in mainstream comedy extends back to the early 90's with co-production and writing credits for Ben Stiller and Jim Carrey's comedy television specials. Today, he has a hand in new-age comedy classics such as Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Cable Guy, and more.

