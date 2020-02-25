VIDEO: Watch Caroline Rose Perform 'Feel the Way I Want' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Musical guest Caroline Rose performs "Feel the Way I Want" for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Watch the performance below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

