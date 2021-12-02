VIDEO: Watch Ashley Park in a New Clip From EMILY IN PARIS

Netflix has released a new clip of Ashley Park in Emily in Paris! Park plays Mindy Chen in the series. The second season will debut on December 22, only on Netflix.

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work - which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Emily in Paris became Netflix's most viewed comedy series of 2020. Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

Ashley Park was most recently seen portraying the role of Ashley in the Peacock original series Girls5Eva She starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia.

Watch the new clip here: