VIDEO: Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Sing 'Downtown' from the LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Soundtrack

The music video for "Downtown (Downtempo)", sung by Anya Taylor-Joy, has been released! The song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film "Last Night in Soho".

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright's psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen.

The film will be released in theaters on October 29. The soundtrack will be available this Friday and is available to pre-save here.

Watch the music video here:

Stream both versions of the song:

Watch the trailer for "Last Night in Soho":