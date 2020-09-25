VIDEO: Vin Diesel Debuts New Song 'Feel Like I Do' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Vin Diesel is wasting no time at all.
The latest "Fast & Furious" film may have been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus, but Vin Diesel is wasting no time at all. His latest creative venture is a dance single called "Feel Like I Do," which he debuts for the first time on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Watch the performance below!
