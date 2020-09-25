Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Vin Diesel Debuts New Song 'Feel Like I Do' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Vin Diesel is wasting no time at all.

Sep. 25, 2020  

The latest "Fast & Furious" film may have been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus, but Vin Diesel is wasting no time at all. His latest creative venture is a dance single called "Feel Like I Do," which he debuts for the first time on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

