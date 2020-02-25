VIDEO: Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe And Gianna In Emotional Tribute

During yesterday's memorial for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other victims of a helicopter crash, Vanessa Bryant made her first public appearance since the tragedy and delivered a moving tribute to her husband and daughter. Natalie Morales reports on TODAY.

Watch the clip below.

