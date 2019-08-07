VIDEO: VH1 Shares New Clip From LOVE AND LISTINGS

Aug. 7, 2019  

Taylor seeks fatherly advice on how to deal with Tai, then talks about how her mom's relapses have fractured their relationship.

Love & Listings chronicles the lives of a group of young and ambitious real estate agents as they cater to celebrities, athletes and the elite in Southern California. At times, they mix business with pleasure or get caught up in the drama of the industry, but at the end of the day, these agents know if they can't work together, it could cost them millions.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



