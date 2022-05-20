VIDEO: Tilda Swinton & Idris Elba Star in THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING Trailer

A new trailer for George Miller's Three Thousand Years of Longing has been released. The new film is set to be released in theaters on August 31. The film is based on the short story "The Djinn in the Nightingale's Eye" by A.S. Byatt.

Dr Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she happens to encounter a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real and second, because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.

Watch the new trailer here: