VIDEO: Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar & More Star in CHARIOT Trailer

The film will be released in theaters, on demand, and digitally on April 15, 2022.

Feb. 28, 2022  

A new trailer for Chariot has been released. The film will be released in theaters, on demand, and digitally on April 15, 2022.

In this dark and twisted thriller, John Malkovich stars as Dr. Karn, an odd, eccentric specialist who guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison (Thomas Mann) experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman (Rosa Salazar) he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient's future.

Written and directed by Adam Sigal, the film also stars Scout Taylor Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax, with Shane West and John Malkovich.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



