VIDEO: The Voidz Perform 'Alien Crime Lord' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Their latest album was released on December 15th.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Musical guest The Voidz perform "Alien Crime Lord" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

