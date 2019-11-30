VIDEO: The Pussycat Dolls Reunite to Perform a Medley of Their Hits on THE X FACTOR: CELEBRITY FINAL

Article Pixel Nov. 30, 2019  

For the first time in a decade, the Pussycat Dolls reunited on The X Factor: Celebrity Final. The girl group performed a medley of their biggest hits, including "Buttons," "When I Grow Up," and "Don't Cha," as well as their new song, "React."

Watch the full performance below!

The Pussycat Dolls are an American girl group and dance ensemble, comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt. The Pussycat Dolls achieved worldwide success with hit singles "Don't Cha", "Buttons", "Stickwitu", and their first album PCD. In 2009, they announced a minor hiatus that was later revealed to be an official break-up.

