VIDEO: The Lucas Brothers Spent Nine Years Working on JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Judas and the Black Messiah is available to stream online on YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Apr. 6, 2021  

The Lucas Brothers talk about their return to stand-up comedy and what it was like to work on their Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

