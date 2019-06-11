VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' with Classroom Instruments on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The Jonas Brothers join Jimmy and The Roots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit "Sucker" with classroom instruments.
Watch the performance below!
See the full instrument list:
Nick Jonas - Clapper
Joe Jonas - Banana Shaker
Kevin Jonas - Triangle
Jimmy Fallon - Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker
Questlove - Clappers
Kamal Gray - Xylophone
James Poyser - Melodica
Captain Kirk - Ukulele
Mark - Kazoo
Tuba Gooding Jr. - Kazoo, Apple Shaker
Stro - Bongos
Black Thought - Tambourine
