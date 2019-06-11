VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' with Classroom Instruments on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jun. 11, 2019  

The Jonas Brothers join Jimmy and The Roots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit "Sucker" with classroom instruments.

Watch the performance below!

See the full instrument list:

Nick Jonas - Clapper

Joe Jonas - Banana Shaker

Kevin Jonas - Triangle

Jimmy Fallon - Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker

Questlove - Clappers

Kamal Gray - Xylophone

James Poyser - Melodica

Captain Kirk - Ukulele

Mark - Kazoo

Tuba Gooding Jr. - Kazoo, Apple Shaker

Stro - Bongos

Black Thought - Tambourine

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show including: comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags! You'll also find behind the scenes videos and other great web exclusives.

VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' with Classroom Instruments on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Sings GYPSY During Tonys Commercial
  • VIDEO: Audra McDonald and Laura Linney Have Beef on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden Parodies BE MORE CHILL's 'Michael in the Bathroom' With Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban, and Neil Patrick Harris on the Tonys
  • VIDEO: James Corden is Joined by Over 170 Performers in Tony Award Opening Number Celebrating Live Theatre
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards
  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) / The Whole Being Dead Thing' at the TONY AWARDS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup