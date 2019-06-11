VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers Perform 'Sucker' with Classroom Instruments on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Jonas Brothers join Jimmy and The Roots on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit "Sucker" with classroom instruments.

Watch the performance below!

See the full instrument list:

Nick Jonas - Clapper

Joe Jonas - Banana Shaker

Kevin Jonas - Triangle

Jimmy Fallon - Vocals, Casio Keyboard, Wood Block, Avocado Shaker

Questlove - Clappers

Kamal Gray - Xylophone

James Poyser - Melodica

Captain Kirk - Ukulele

Mark - Kazoo

Tuba Gooding Jr. - Kazoo, Apple Shaker

Stro - Bongos

Black Thought - Tambourine

