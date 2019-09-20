VIDEO: The CW Shares 'No Rest For Talon' Promo for THE OUTPOST

The CW has shared the 'No Rest For Talon' promo for their series The Outpost.

Watch below!

Having defeated Dred's army and retaken the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) and Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) prepare for an impending war with the Prime Order. Talon and the Dragman delve deeper into the perils of summoning more demons, while Gwynn struggles to recruit loyal allies. The trinity of Prime Order overlords known as "The Three" reveal their mysterious powers as they send spies, assassins, armies and even a devastating secret weapon to crush the growing rebellion at the Outpost. Talon questions whether she is "The One" of the Prophecy as she summons more Lu-Qiri and unwittingly lets other creatures through the portal. When Garret (Jake Stormoen) doesn't return from hunting Dred, a charming rogue Baron quickly pursues Gwynn romantically in exchange for his loyalty, and the use of his army. As Talon uncovers the truth about her past and the legacy of her people, she must decide who to trust, and separate her real friends from her enemies before the Prime Order attacks.



Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, THE OUTPOST is also executive produced by Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin, who created the series. Jennifer Griffin of Arrowstorm Entertainment and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media are also producing.





