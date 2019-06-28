VIDEO: The CW Shares MASTERS OF ILLUSION 'Putting Our Cards On The Table' Scene

Jun. 28, 2019  

Stream MASTERS OF ILLUSION free on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features great escapes, fascinating sleight-of-hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

VIDEO: The CW Shares MASTERS OF ILLUSION 'Putting Our Cards On The Table' Scene
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For MOULIN ROUGE!, 'Freedom'
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Watch the New York City Gay Mens Chorus Perform 'What If Truth Is All We Have?' Written By Ann Hampton Callaway
  • BWW Exclusive: A History of Provincetown, Massachusetts- The Birthplace of American Theater
  • VIDEO: Watch Olly Dobson Record 'Back in Time' from BACK TO THE FUTURE Musical

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup