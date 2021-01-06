VIDEO: Ted Danson Crashes Charades Game With Mary Steenburgen on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Steenburgen stars on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.'
Social distancing has created quite a few virtual miscommunications on The Kelly Clarkson Show, including one time when an interview with David Boreanaz went so haywire, Kelly had to act out her interview questions with gestures since he couldn't hear anything. Today, Kelly celebrates the hilarious moment in a (planned!) game of charades with "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star Mary Steenburgen-complete with a surprise cameo from Mary's husband, Ted Danson.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!