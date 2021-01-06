VIDEO: Ted Danson Crashes Charades Game With Mary Steenburgen on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Social distancing has created quite a few virtual miscommunications on The Kelly Clarkson Show, including one time when an interview with David Boreanaz went so haywire, Kelly had to act out her interview questions with gestures since he couldn't hear anything. Today, Kelly celebrates the hilarious moment in a (planned!) game of charades with "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star Mary Steenburgen-complete with a surprise cameo from Mary's husband, Ted Danson.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.