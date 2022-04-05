VIDEO: Teaser for Episode Two of RAT IN THE KITCHEN

TBS is excited to share a sneak peek clip from the second episode of Rat in the Kitchen, debuting on Thursday, April 7, at 9pm ET on TBS . In the second episode, "The Case of The Bikini, The Bolivian, and The Benedict," bikinis, Bolivia and Benedicts, oh my! Six new chefs attempt to cook Chef Ludo Lefebvre's signature dishes. Will the team be able to protect their $50,000 from being stolen by the rat, or will the rat's egg-cellent sabotages go undetected?

This week's chef contestants include Chastity Harvey (FL), Jackie Villena (VA), Mallory Rockhill (GA), Coby Farrow (NJ), Ben Johnson (NY) and Keith Breedlove (OK).

Far more than a traditional cooking show, "Rat in the Kitchen," hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

"Rat in the Kitchen" is produced by ITV America's Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios' Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O'Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Watch the clip from the upcoming episode below!