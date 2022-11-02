VIDEO: Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Amazing Grace' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Host Jennifer Hudson talks about being a "picture fanatic" and describes the "Tunnel of Memories" she hung up herself in her house during "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Wednesday, November 2.

The EGOT winner shares that it inspired the picture wall on her talk show set and describes a few meaningful photos, including one of her mother, revealing that every time she rocks short hair, it's a tribute to her.

Then, Jennifer welcomes the star of the Netflix stand-up special "Good Fortune," Fortune Feimster. The comedian chats about meeting her now-wife at Chicago Pride and hilariously explains how her marriage proposal looked like a "crime scene" instead of "The Bachelor."

Later in the show, gospel singer-songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard sits down with Jennifer. Tasha talks about her family of singers, revealing she wasn't initially the "chosen vocalist." Plus, DON'T miss Jennifer and Tasha bringing down the house with a performance of "Amazing Grace!" Tune in to watch the two incredible artists sing songs based on audience prompts.

This week continues with "Dancing with the Stars" host Alfonso Ribeiro and the legendary Chaka Khan.

