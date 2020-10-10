Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Reimagines THE WEST WING With the Trump Administration

"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" premieres October 15th on HBO Max.

Oct. 10, 2020  

The Late Show and Stephen Colbert re-imagined the show The West Wing featuring the Trump Administration.

The Trump administration's Covid-stricken West Wing looks like a ghost town tonight as the cast of a previous administration join Stephen Colbert for a special "The West Wing" takeover of A Late Show.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


