VIDEO: THE LATE SHOW Reimagines THE WEST WING With the Trump Administration
"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" premieres October 15th on HBO Max.
The Late Show and Stephen Colbert re-imagined the show The West Wing featuring the Trump Administration.
The Trump administration's Covid-stricken West Wing looks like a ghost town tonight as the cast of a previous administration join Stephen Colbert for a special "The West Wing" takeover of A Late Show.
Check out the video below!
"A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote" premieres October 15th on HBO Max.
