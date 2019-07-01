VIDEO: TBS Shares Clip From THE DETOUR

Catch up on this week's all new episode of The Detour, now streaming on the TBS app.

Created, written and executive-produced by comic super-couple Jason Jones and Samantha Bee, THE DETOUR returns for a second season and another all-too-honest look at family dynamics. Season 3 finds the Parkers on the lam in Alaska. After months of running, THE FAMILY finally finds a community of misfits and decides to settle down and start rebuilding their lives. But they're not out of the woods, as the law isn't far behind. While Nate and Robin learn to take on new roles in the family, Delilah starts to become a young woman. And Jareb...well he's still Jareb. Well intentioned, bad parenting is at its best in the Land of the Midnight Sun.

The home of The Last O.G., Angie Tribeca, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Conan, Wrecked, Search Party, The Detour, THE GUEST BOOK and American Dad.

