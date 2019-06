Watch an ALL NEW episode of AMERICAN DAD Monday at 10/9c on TBS.

American Dad follows die-hard Republican CIA agent Stan Smith and his hilariously odd family and their three housemates; his daughter's husband, a talking fish and an alien.

TBS is the home of The Last O.G., Angie Tribeca, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Conan, Wrecked, Search Party, The Detour, THE GUEST BOOK and American Dad.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You