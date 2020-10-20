Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Talk Digital Beat Battle on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland think back to the greatest hits they've produced.

Oct. 20, 2020  

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland think back to the greatest hits they've produced, share how they came up with their digital beat battle series Verzuz and share an exclusive Verzuz Season 2 announcement involving Busta Rhymes.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

