VIDEO: Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Talk Digital Beat Battle on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland think back to the greatest hits they've produced.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland think back to the greatest hits they've produced, share how they came up with their digital beat battle series Verzuz and share an exclusive Verzuz Season 2 announcement involving Busta Rhymes.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

