VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Talks SEARCHING FOR ITALY on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden asks if Tucci is aware that scores of women profess their desires for him in graphic ways on Twitter.

Feb. 25, 2021  

James Corden connects with Stanley Tucci, who is experiencing his second lockdown living in London. And James asks the "Searching for Italy" host if he's aware that scores of women profess their desires for him in graphic ways on Twitter, sharing a few of the lighter examples.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

