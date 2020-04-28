VIDEO: Sofia Coppola Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick THE LAST PICTURE SHOW

Sofia Coppola announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE LAST PICTURE SHOW.

Watch the announcement video below!

The film stars Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd and is ranked as one of the greatest American films of all time on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies - 10th anniversary edition.

Cloris Leachman won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar® and Ben Johnson won for Best Supporting Actor for their performances in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW! In this exclusive AFI Archive clip, director Peter Bogdanovich talks about working with the actors.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

