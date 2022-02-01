VIDEO: Showtime Releases Trailer for EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE ALL WHITE

SHOWTIMEÂ® has released a trailer for everything's gonna be all white, directed by EmmyÂ®-nominee Sacha Jenkins (BITCHIN': THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES). In honor of Black History Month, SHOWTIME Documentary Films is premiering the provocative new three-part docu-series, which explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color.

From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, everything's gonna be all white delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country.

The first part of the docu-series will premiere on-air on Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. SHOWTIME will release all three parts, along with a bonus episode, to its subscribers On Demand at 12:01 a.m. ET, prior to the on-air debut of the first episode later that night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

everything's gonna be all white features insights from noted historians, cultural commentators, actors, activists and artists, including Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho and Dr. Nick Estes, among others who dissect the many causal effects of race-based decisions and policies on people of color.

The bonus episode featuring Jenkins in conversation with a diverse group of young artists and activists on hot-button topics, including racial disparities in 2nd Amendment gun rights and pre- and post-legalization marijuana laws, along with new and notable game-changers in sports and arts and a special musical performance by Jenkins and his band The 1865, will be available exclusively to SHOWTIME subscribers On Demand.

Produced by Mass Appeal for SHOWTIME Documentary Films, the docu-series is directed and executive produced by Jenkins, produced by Djali Brown-Cepeda, Cameron Dennis, Jon Goodman and John Chimples and written by Jenkins, Brown-Cepeda, Gabriel Alvarez, Dennis and Goodman.

Watch the new trailer here: