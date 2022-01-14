VIDEO: Showtime Releases Oscar-Shortlisted Documentary ATTICA For Free

Leading into Martin Luther KING Jr. Day, SHOWTIME is releasing its Oscar-shortlisted documentary feature Attica for free, beginning today. Available for viewing through the end of Black History Month, Attica is on Sho.com and YouTube, as well as across multiple SHOWTIME streaming and on demand platforms. Watch the documentary below!

SHOWTIME delves deep inside the bloodiest prison rebellion in U.S. history with Attica, a feature-length documentary from Emmy®-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson (Freedom Riders, The Murder of Emmett Till) and co-director Traci A. Curry. Named one of the National Board of Review's Top 5 Documentaries of 2021, the film recounts in vivid detail the five-day 1971 prison rebellion at the Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York, which took the lives of 29 inmates and 10 hostages - the deadliest single day of violence Americans inflicted on each other since the Civil War.

Through original interviews with former inmates, family members of the hostages and other witnesses, Attica brings us back to a moment in history that resonated for decades, utilizing hundreds of hours of footage and never-before-seen archival tapes from inside the prison. The film captures the personalities, politics, emotions and tragedy that stands as a wake-up call - then and now - about the need for prison reform and the responsibilities of justice.

Attica is produced by Nelson's Firelight Films and Topic Studios for SHOWTIME Documentary Films. Marcia Smith and Jihan Robinson are executive producers.

