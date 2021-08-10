VIDEO: Showtime Releases New Trailer for Limited Series GOSSIP!

SHOWTIME announced TODAY it will premiere its four-part docu-series GOSSIP on Sunday, August 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Directed by Emmy® and BAFTA® nominee Jenny Carchman (THE FOURTH ESTATE), GOSSIP celebrates the history of TABLOID reporting throughout the last half century, following Rupert Murdoch's purchase of the New York Post and the career of its legendary columnist Cindy Adams.

Watch the trailer below!

GOSSIP delves into the world of TABLOID journalism, which rose to popularity in New York City in the late '70s and took the world by storm. The city's most prominent gossip columnists - Liz Smith, George Rush, Richard Johnson and notably Queen of Gossip Cindy Adams - built their careers reporting on and creating icons - even sometimes becoming celebrities themselves. Through the popularity of gossip, Adams and her fellow writers, over time, helped reshape journalism and set the agenda for who becomes famous for the decades to come.

Each episode distinctly dissects and dishes on how gossip and its stewards evolved across a different decade, reflecting on the biggest scoops and scandals -- from Donald Trump's divorce to Paris Hilton -- and examining its double-edge sword: Gossip can inspire communal kinship, but it can be weaponized to take down anyone in its footpath.

In addition to her work as a producer and co-director on the Emmy and BAFTA®-nominated THE FOURTH ESTATE and its Emmy-nominated companion THE FAMILY BUSINESS: TRUMP AND TAXES for SHOWTIME, Carchman has directed the non-fiction projects We Are Witnesses, Enlighten Us and One Nation Under Dog. Her producing credits also include Long Strange Trip, Public Speaking, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, and Koch.

GOSSIP is an Imagine Documentaries production. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard executive produce with Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Troy Searer. Jenny Carchman is the director.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc., owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.