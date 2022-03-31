VIDEO: Showtime Releases CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN Trailer

SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN, which will premiere Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As part of the network's HIP HOP 50 banner, the documentary chronicles the legendary L.A. rap group and their decades-long career and influence.

Told through the intimate lens of photographer and director Estevan Oriol (LA Originals), CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Hip Hop group, Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: From cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years.

Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric "Bobo" Correa, CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood THE TEST of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy.

CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN is produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Mass Appeal for SHOWTIME. Tom Mackay and Richard Story of Sony Music Entertainment, Sacha Jenkins and Peter Bittenbender of Mass Appeal, and Deb Klein of Primary Wave serve as executive producers. The film is produced by Oriol and Peter J. Scalettar.

The documentary film will debut along with two newly acquired HIP HOP 50 titles LA MADRINA: THE SAVAGE LIFE OF LORINE PADILLA, premiering Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and BUSHWICK BILL: GETO BOY, premiering Friday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. HIP HOP 50 will continue to run over the next two years and will encompass unscripted series and features, podcasts and digital shorts by and about some of the foremost names in the genre, culminating with the 50th anniversary of the genre in 2023.

Previous titles include YOU'RE WATCHING VIDEO MUSIC BOX, RICKY POWELL: THE INDIVIDUALIST and ROLLING LIKE THUNDER. The initiative is driven by Nas and Mass Appeal Chief Creative Officer and Emmy® nominee Sacha Jenkins (WU-TANG CLAN: OF MICS AND MEN, BITCHIN': THE SOUND AND FURY OF RICK JAMES).

Watch the trailer for the upcoming documentary here: