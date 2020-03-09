VIDEO: Selena Gomez Talks SHARK TANK on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Selena Gomez tells Kelly Clarkson she stopped by her childhood home in Texas and surprised the current owners, and was shocked to find an item from her past that they still had. Plus, Selena dishes on her love of true crime and how she loves to purchase items she's seen on "Shark Tank."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.





