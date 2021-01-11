VIDEO: See a Sneak Peek of Apple TV+'s DICKINSON Season 2

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode 204 of "Dickinson," entitled "The Daisy Follows Soft Sound," premiering Friday, January 15th. In the fourth episode, after some time without news from Sam, Emily begins to suffer from writer's block. To rediscover her inspiration, she ventures into the landscape.

Check it out below!

About "Dickinson" Season Two

In the second season of "Dickinson," created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Season two of "Dickinson" reunites Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who returns in the role of 'Death.' The second season will also introduce new guest stars including Nick Kroll as 'Edgar Allan Poe,' Timothy Simons as 'Frederick Law Olmsted,' Ayo Edebiri as 'Hattie,' Will Pullen as 'Nobody,' as well as recurring guest stars including Finn Jones as 'Sam Bowles' and Pico Alexander as 'Ship.'

"Dickinson" is executive produced by Alena Smith; Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Paul Lee and Josh Stern for wiip; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; and Hailee Steinfeld. Alena Smith also serves as writer and showrunner. The series is produced by wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23. The series earned a Peabody Award and GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season.