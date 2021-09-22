VIDEO: See What's New on Netflix This October!

Netflix has released a montage of clips from new titles coming to the streaming service next month!

October will start out with the premiere of the highly-anticipated filmed capture of the upcoming Broadway musical Diana premiering October 1. The dazzling and devastating life of Princess Diana takes center stage in this original musical, filmed in advance of its official Broadway opening.

Also premiering on October 1 is The Guilty, a new film starring Jake Gyllenhaal. 911 operator Joe Baylor works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger-but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For It will stream on October 12. The documentary follows legendary EGOT winner Rita Moreno, looking back on her career, which includes the film versions of West Side Story and Singing In The Rain.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 209 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

For a closer look at everything coming to Netflix in October, watch here: