Photos: Inside Lady Gaga's World Premiere of GAGA CHROMATICA BALL

On Thursday, May 23, Lady Gaga stunned the red carpet at the world premiere and fan celebration of her HBO concert special “GAGA CHROMATICA BALL.” Prior to the screening, guests and fans were immersed into the Chromatica Ball with an experiential exhibit that featured pieces from the Chromatica Ball Tour including Lady Gaga’s iconic sculptural tree piano and costumes designed by Alexander McQueen, Topo Studio NY, Divamp Couture!, Vex latex, Dead Lotus Couture, Xtian de Medici, KTZ/Haus of Gaga, Gareth Pugh, Aziz, Cecilio Castrillo, Singry, Gary Fay, and Atsuko Kudo.

Fans were welcomed with photo experiences inspired by the brutalist architecture of the stage and the song “Babylon,” as well as an interactive moment utilizing the spoken words from Lady Gaga’s interlude “A Sonnet to the Knight”, an ode to iconic artist and fashion photographer Nick Knight.

Lady Gaga participated in a Q&A moderated by journalist Scott Evans. During the wide ranging conversation she spoke about the relationship with her fans saying “the relationship between an entertainer and fans is really sacred. Thank you for leaving so much space for this relationship. I never feel alone.” She also spoke about the process creating the Chromatica Ball saying “it took me to the next level. It is worth documenting something when you feel personally proud.”

Specifically for the filming of the show at Dodgers Stadium Lady Gaga said “you only get one take!! The band rehearsed so much. Me and my dancers rehearsed over and over.”

When asked the one thing she learned from this tour, Lady Gaga concluded the Q&A by saying “the times in my career where I felt the most weak were actually when I was the most strong because I was fighting the hardest”

In front of a sold-out crowd of 52,000 people, 13-time GRAMMY® and Academy Award® winner Lady Gaga delivers a career-defining performance at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during her 2022 Chromatica Ball Tour. Released exclusively on HBO and streaming on Max, GAGA CHROMATICA BALL delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga’s biggest and most cherished hits, including “Stupid Love,” “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain On Me,” and more. The film delivers huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does. This is Lady Gaga as you’ve never seen her before.

