VIDEO: See Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's PAM & TOMMY Teaser

Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for Pam & Tommy, a new limited series starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

The new Hulu Original limited series will premiere the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 2. New episodes will stream weekly after.

The cast also features Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, Mozhan Marnò.

Watch the new teaser here: