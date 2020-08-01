VIDEO: See Liam Neeson and More in the Official Trailer For HONEST THIEF

The official trailer has released for Honest Thief, starring Liam Neeson.

Honest Thief is an upcoming 2020 American action thriller film directed by Mark Williams, from a screenplay by Williams and Steve Allrich, from a story by Williams and Allrich. The film also stars Kate Walsh, Robert Patrick, Anthony Ramos, Jeffrey Donovan and Jai Courtney.

Honest Thief is scheduled to be released in the United States on October 9, 2020 by Open Road Films.

Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.

Check out the trailer below!

