VIDEO: See Amanda Seyfried and Finn Wittrock in the A MOUTHFUL OF AIR Trailer

The trailer for Mouthful of Air, a new film starring Academy Award-nominee Amanda Seyfried and Emmy-nominee Finn Wittrock, has been released. The film is out exclusively in theaters on October 29.

The film follows a children's book writer, played by Seyfried, who is forced to confront a dark secret that has haunted her throughout her life. As she gives birth to her second child, the secret is brought back into her life, along with a new battle to survive.

A Mouthful of Air was written and directed by Amy Koppelman and is based on her novel of the same name. The film's cast also includes Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael Gaston.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John with Channing Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically-acclaimed "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.

Watch the trailer here: