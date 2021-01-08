Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sarah Silverman Talks Podcasting on CONAN

'The Sarah Silverman Podcast' is available on Apple Podcasts.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Sarah talks about her new podcast, argues with Conan over the meaning of "illicit," and confirms that Andy is "a top" who presents as "a bottom."

Watch the clip from "Conan" below.

"Conan" airs weeknights on TBS.

