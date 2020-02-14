Advertisement

VIDEO: Sam Heughan Talks OUTLANDER on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

The star of "Outlander" on Starz, Sam Heughan, joins Stephen Colbert for a glass of Scotch and a chat about the show's sixth season.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Sam Heughan Talks OUTLANDER on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Jordan Fisher and Gabrielle Carrubba Sing 'If I Could Tell Her' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha Prep for MACK & MABEL at City Center
  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Liz Callaway Sing from Carmel Dean's WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN
  • VIDEO: Constance Wu Dreams of Performing at Shakespeare In The Park
    • Advertisement