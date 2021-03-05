VIDEO: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 & BORAT on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Sacha talks about winning two GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for Borat, doing Abbie Hoffman's accent for The Trial of the Chicago 7, the horrible mix-up when sending his audition tape to Steven Spielberg, wearing different underwear for every character he plays, and he reveals that doing a Borat bit on our show inspired him to make Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong.

