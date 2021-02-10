Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Performs 'Skin' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

She also addressed rumors about the song in the interview portion.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Late Late Show music guest Sabrina Carpenter shares a special performance of her hit song "Skin."

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

VIDEO: Sabrina Carpenter Performs 'Skin' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season Photo

HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC


More Hot Stories For You