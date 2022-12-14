Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: STARZ Shares PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer

“Party Down” is set to premiere on Friday, February 24.

Dec. 14, 2022  

STARZ has announced the long-awaited return of the hit comedy series "Party Down" is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The third season will consist of six new episodes and to celebrate its return, a first look teaser reuniting the Party Down catering crew is available below.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, "Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino ("The Other Two," "Veronica Mars"), Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, "Silicon Valley"), Ryan Hansen ("Bless this Mess," "Veronica Mars") and Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace," "The Great North").

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, "Brockmire") and Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "The Afterparty"). James Marsden (Disenchanted, "Dead to Me") is set to recur as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by "Party Down" alumni Rob Thomas ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie"), John Enbom ("iZombie," "Benched,"), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge ("Veronica Mars," iZombie") and Adam Scott ("Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). Enbom also serves as showrunner. "Party Down" is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of "Party Down" debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: STARZ Shares PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts EXTRAORDINARY Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Hulu Debuts EXTRAORDINARY Series Trailer
'Extraordinary” is led by a cast of UK talent, including Máiréad Tyers (Jen), Sofia Oxenham (Carrie), Bilal Hasna (Kash), and Luke Rollason (Jizzlord). Additional cast members include Siobhan McSweeney (Jen’s mum, Mary), Robbie Gee (Jen’s stepdad, Ian), Safia Oakley-Green (Jen’s half-sister, Andy), and Ned Porteous (Luke). Watch the video now!
Kwanzaa Film Festival Returns December 26 Photo
Kwanzaa Film Festival Returns December 26
The festival will present a 5-day visual arts extravaganza at multiple locations throughout the metropolitan area. The Kwanzaa Film Festival dedicates itself to the screening of a wide variety of short and full feature films and the presentation of moving pictures that identify with the concepts of Kwanzaa and the embodiment of its living tenants.
VIDEO: Watch the SCREAM VI Teaser Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch the SCREAM VI Teaser Trailer
In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courtney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Apple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in JanuaryApple TV+ New Docuseries SUPER LEAGUE: THE WAR FOR FOOTBALL to Premiere in January
December 14, 2022

“Super League: The War for Football” is a four-part series that documents the high stakes battle that is set off when plans for a breakaway league emerge and the past, present, and future of European football collide, leaving the game’s most powerful leaders to defend, or upend, the traditions of the sport. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film AdaptionVIDEO: Watch the New Trailer For Darren Aronofsky's THE WHALE Film Adaption
December 14, 2022

A new trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s film adaptation of The Whale has been released. The film is an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play and stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton. Watch the new video trailer now!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'
December 14, 2022

“Sex in the Porsche,” is the second single from Diddy’s long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY.
VIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Drops KALEIDOSCOPE Series Trailer
December 13, 2022

Netflix debuts official video trailer for the suspenseful heist drama, Kaleidoscope. The series stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him) and Niousha Noor (she/her).
BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in JanuaryBLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK to Premiere on Netflix in January
December 13, 2022

Meet a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated and hilarious Asian-Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition – for love, for money, and for power – is fierce. Watch a new video clip from the series now!
share