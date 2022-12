VIDEO: STARZ Shares PARTY DOWN Season Three Trailer

STARZ has announced the long-awaited return of the hit comedy series "Party Down" is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The third season will consist of six new episodes and to celebrate its return, a first look teaser reuniting the Party Down catering crew is available below.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, "Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino ("The Other Two," "Veronica Mars"), Jane Lynch ("Glee," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, "Silicon Valley"), Ryan Hansen ("Bless this Mess," "Veronica Mars") and Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace," "The Great North").

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, "Brockmire") and Zoë Chao ("Love Life," "The Afterparty"). James Marsden (Disenchanted, "Dead to Me") is set to recur as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by "Party Down" alumni Rob Thomas ("Veronica Mars," "iZombie"), John Enbom ("iZombie," "Benched,"), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge ("Veronica Mars," iZombie") and Adam Scott ("Severance," "Parks and Recreation"). Enbom also serves as showrunner. "Party Down" is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of "Party Down" debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

Watch the new trailer here: