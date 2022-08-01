VIDEO: SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Teaser Trailer Released

This October, it's time to embark on a spooky new adventure with Spirit Halloween the Movie. The film will be released on VOD October 11, 2022.

When a Spirit Halloween Store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters.

The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

The cast of the new film includes Rachel Leigh Cook, Christopher Lloyd, Marla Gibbs, Donovan Colvan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith, Dylan Martin Frankel, and Brad Carter.

Watch the new trailer here: