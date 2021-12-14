VIDEO: SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME Cast Talks New Film on KIMMEL

Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Jacob Batalon sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night to share secrets from their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Watch the full interview below!

With his identity revealed, Peter Parker can no longer hide his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. The stakes get even higher once Parker asks Doctor Strange for help amidst the return of Dr. Otto Octavius.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, and J K Simmons.