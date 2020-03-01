VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Takes on the Coronavirus in New Political Cold Open

Last night's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE took on the coronavirus in its latest political-themed cold open sketch.

In the sketch, Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) holds a White House press conference to update the American public about the coronavirus and fields questions from Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), Bernie Sanders (Larry David), Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon), Joe Biden (John Mulaney), Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch).

Watch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





