VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Stephen Colbert Drink Gin and Chat About Life on THE LATE SHOW's At Home Edition

Ryan Reynold was the virtual guest on last night's The Late Show with Stephen at Home, where he appeared via video chat to talk with host Stephen Colbert.

The pair talked about social distancing, and what their lives have been like, while drinking gin.

Reynolds also discussed how he and Blake Lively are helping fund relief efforts through their companies Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.

Watch the full video below!

