VIDEO: Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving & Jillian Nguyen Star in EXPIRED Trailer

The trailer for Expired has been released. Expired is slated for a March 18 theater and on demand release date.

The new film is written and directed by Ivan Sen stars Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving, and Jillian Nguyen.

Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series) star in this futuristic thriller about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness.

Watch the new trailer here: