Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving & Jillian Nguyen Star in EXPIRED Trailer

pixeltracker

Expired is slated for a March 18 theater and on demand release date.

Jan. 19, 2022  

The trailer for Expired has been released. Expired is slated for a March 18 theater and on demand release date.

The new film is written and directed by Ivan Sen stars Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving, and Jillian Nguyen.

Ryan Kwanten ("True Blood") and Hugo Weaving (The Matrix series) star in this futuristic thriller about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Ryan Kwanten, Hugo Weaving & Jillian Nguyen Star in EXPIRED Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

From This Author Michael Major