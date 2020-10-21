VIDEO: Rose Abdoo Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Rose Abdoo, who played Gypsy, shares her memories of her first day on set.

Rose Abdoo, who played Gypsy, shares her memories of her first day on set and what it was like to work with the cast, including Ed Hermann and Lauren Graham.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You