VIDEO: Rose Abdoo Talks GILMORE GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Rose Abdoo, who played Gypsy, shares her memories of her first day on set.

Oct. 21, 2020  

Rose Abdoo, who played Gypsy, shares her memories of her first day on set and what it was like to work with the cast, including Ed Hermann and Lauren Graham.

Watch the interview on "TODAY Show" below!

