VIDEO: Robert Pattinson Talks About How He Passed the Time on Set on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Robert Pattinson talks about The Lighthouse, passing the time in a remote fishing village and working with a very strange rubber seagull prop.
Watch the interview on "Late NIght with Seth Meyers" below!
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.